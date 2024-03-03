WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants win toss, decide to field first against Delhi Capitals

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3 : Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants (GGT) won the toss and decided to bowl first against Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 10th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Gujarat Giants have failed to clinch a single win in the ongoing WPL 2024. They are coming into this match after a 6-wicket defeat against UP Warriorz and hold the bottom of the points table. They will be looking forward to bagging their first two points in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are having a great run in the tournament as they have faced just one loss in the WPL 2024. The Delhi-based franchise is coming into this match after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 25 runs. Lanning's side will look forward to clinching their third consecutive win in the tournament.

While speaking at the toss, GGT skipper Mooney confirmed that Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana have not been included in the first eleven against DC.

"We will bowl first. Looks good, not too much grass. We've tried to get different perspectives on the way we're playing. Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana have been ruled out," Mooney said.

On the other hand, DC skipper Lanning said that Marizanne Kapp and Minu will miss out on the match against Gujarat on Sunday.

"We'll have to set up a good platform, anything more than 150+ should be a good score. It's been physically and mentally exhausting, we've had a good rest and some optional practice. The senior players have been around for a while, but everyone does learn. Two changes for us as well. Marizanne Kapp and Minu miss out," Lanning said.

Gujarat Giants Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (Wk/C), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Tarannum Pathan.

Delhi Capitals Women Playing XI: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (Wk), Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor