WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bat against UP Warriorz

New Delhi [India], March 11 : Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney won the toss and opted to bat against UP Warriorz in the ongoing season of the Women's Premier League on Monday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Gujarat Giants have struggled to make their mark in the second season of the WPL. They have struggled to find the rhythm and have a single win throughout the campaign. On the other hand, UP Warriorz have the potential to go past Royal Challengers Bangalore on points and move to the third spot.

Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney said during the time of the toss, "We are going to bat. It has been working for us batting first and putting runs on the board. We have got a real opportunity to upset a few teams. One change for us."

UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy said during the time of the toss, "We will come out with the ball first and see if we can see the job done. We have got a nice couple of days off. We need a win to keep the tournament alive and hopefully, we get that done first. Three changes for us."

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Md Shakil

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani.

