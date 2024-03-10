WPL 2024: Jemimah's fifty, Capsey's 48 power Delhi Capitals to 181/5 against RCB

New Delhi [India], March 10 : Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey's brisk knocks powered Delhi Capitals to 181/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Shreyanka Patil was the star bowler for RCB as she dismantled DC's batting lineup with a figure of 4-26. For DC Rodrigues and Capsey played crucial knocks with their 58 and 48 respectively.

Opted to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a blistering start as the openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma smacked every loss opportunity they received, taking their team's total beyond the 50-run mark in 5 overs.

Lanning then hammered Renuka Thakur Singh for four boundaries, gathering 20 runs.

In the 7th over Asha Sobhana provided her team with a big breakthrough as she removed Shafali for 23. In the next over DC suffered another blow as captain Lanning went back to the pavilion after scoring 29 runs.

The right-handed batter Jemimah Rodrigues along with Alice Capsey then handled the charge as the duo kept the scoreboard ticking for DC.

Rodrigues then smoked Sophie Molineux for three boundaries, gathering 15 runs.

The duo kept the scoreboard ticking for Delhi while hammering RCB bowlers all around the ground.

Jemimah in red-hot form brought up her half-century in the 14th over of the game.

In the 17th over of the match, Capsey slammed Asha Sobhana for back-to-back two boundaries, gathering 11 runs.

Jemimah's stay at the crease was cut short as she was removed by Shreyanka Patil for 58 runs.

Marizanne Kapp then joined the hitter's party and the batter opened her tally with a six off Molineux in the 19th over.

The right-hander Capsey kept the momentum going for Delhi however Shreyanka Patil delivered one of the stunning deliveries of the innings to remove the well-set batter for 48.

In the last over Shreyanka derailed Delhi's brisk charge as she sent Jess Jonassen packing in the same over and restricted the home team to 181/5 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Delhi Capitals 181/5 (Jemimah Rodrigues 58, Alice Capsey 48; Shreyanka Patil 4-26) vs RCB.

