WPL 2024 Theme Song 'Cricket Ka Queendom' Released Ahead of New Season – Watch Video

The excitement for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 just got a major boost with the release of its official theme song, 'Cricket Ka Queendom.' The energetic anthem, unveiled today (February 23), promises to electrify fans and players alike as the tournament gears up for its inaugural season.

"Cricket Ka Queendom," translating to "The Kingdom of Cricket," reflects the league's aim to establish women's cricket as a prominent force in the sport. The song features a catchy melody and powerful vocals, resonating with the spirit of female empowerment and athleticism.

A music video accompanies the song, featuring glimpses of the WPL players in action, showcasing their skills and celebrating their presence in the spotlight.

Watch WPL 2024 Theme Song:

𝙉𝙖𝙝𝙞 𝙈𝙖𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙤𝙣 𝙆𝙞 𝙍𝙖𝙣𝙞, 𝙃𝙖𝙞 𝙅𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙞 𝙠𝙞 𝙌𝙪𝙚𝙚𝙣𝙨 𝙝𝙪𝙢.



Welcome to #TATAWPL, ye hai ‘Cricket ka Queendom' 👑 👑😍@JayShahpic.twitter.com/jmkNIggyZz — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 23, 2024

The second edition of the WPL 2024 is set to begin from today at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The second edition of WPL will be played in two venues. Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the first leg of the tournament, while Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the second leg along with the Eliminator and final.

Squads of all the five teams

Mumbai Indians:

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Delhi Capitals:

Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shefali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight (withdrawn), Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux