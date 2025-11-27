WPL 2026 Auction: Alyssa Healy Goes Unsold in First Round

WPL 2026 Auction: Australia captain Alyssa Healy went unsold at the WPL 2026 auction held in New Delhi on Thursday, November 27, 2025. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter did not find a bidder during the marquee set. She may still be considered later in the accelerated round.

Healy missed the last Women’s Premier League season due to a recurring foot injury that worsened during the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year. She led UP Warriorz in the first two WPL seasons and has played 17 matches in the tournament with a total of 428 runs.

Her unbeaten 96 from 61 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the inaugural season remains the joint second-highest individual score in league history.

At the international level, Healy has been a key part of Australia’s dominant era. She has been involved in six T20 World Cup title wins and two ODI World Cup victories. In the 2025 ODI World Cup, she led Australia to the semifinals where the team lost to eventual champion India.