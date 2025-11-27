WPL 2026: Jess Jonassen Pulls Out of Auction Due to Shoulder Injury – Report

WPL Auction: Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen has pulled out of the 2026 Women’s Premier League auction due to a shoulder injury. The news was shared with all five franchises during a pre-auction briefing on Wednesday, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Jonassen was bought by Delhi Capitals at her base price of Rs 50 lakh in the 2023 auction. The 33-year-old has been a key performer in the WPL, taking 33 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 20.75 and scoring 295 runs with two half-centuries. She has also won five player-of-the-match awards, second only to Harmanpreet Kaur. She is a five-time T20 World Cup winner and has represented Australia in over 200 international matches across formats.

Her absence is expected to influence team strategies in the auction. Several franchises were interested in Jonassen, especially after Sophie Molineux opted out. The development could raise the demand and value of other left-arm spinners such as England’s Sophie Ecclestone and South Africa’s Chloe Tryon.