WPL 2026 Points Table: Updated Women’s Premier League Standings After Gujarat Giants (GG) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Match

Gujarat Giants (Wpl) vs Delhi Capitals Cricket Match Scorecard: Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) climbed to the top of the ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 12, 2026 16:04 IST2026-01-12T16:00:37+5:302026-01-12T16:04:57+5:30

WPL 2026 Points Table: Updated Women’s Premier League Standings After Gujarat Giants (GG) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Match | WPL 2026 Points Table: Updated Women’s Premier League Standings After Gujarat Giants (GG) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Match

WPL 2026 Points Table: Updated Women’s Premier League Standings After Gujarat Giants (GG) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Match

Next

Gujarat Giants (Wpl) vs Delhi Capitals Cricket Match Scorecard: Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) climbed to the top of the WPL 2026 points table after a thrilling four-run win over Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) in their fourth match of the season at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Sunday, January 11, 2026.  Sophie Devine starred with the bat and ball, scoring 95 off 42 balls and taking two wickets for just two runs in the final over. Nandini Sharma’s brilliant five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick in the last over, also played a key role as GG-W posted 209 all out in 20 overs. DC-W fought back with Lizelle Lee scoring 86 and Laura Wolvaardt 77, but fell short at 205/5.

With the win, GG-W earned two points and now sits at the top of the points table with four points and a net run rate of +0.350. Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) are second with two points, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) and UP-W in third and fourth, respectively. DC-W have slipped down the table with two consecutive defeats.

Updated Women’s Premier League Standings After Gujarat Giants Vs Delhi Capitals Match

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostNRRFormPoints
1Gujarat Giants220+0.350W W -4
2Mumbai Indians211+1.175W L -2
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru110+0.150W - -2
4UP Warriorz101-0.500L - -0
5Delhi Capitals202-1.350L L -0

  

Top Batsmen After Gujarat Giants Vs Delhi Capitals MatchRunsTeam
Sophie Devine133GG-W
Ashleigh Gardner114GG-W
Lizelle Lee96DC-W
Harmanpreet Kaur94MI-W
Laura Wolvaardt86DC-W

 

Top Bowlers After Gujarat Giants Vs Delhi Capitals MatchWicketsTeam
Nandini Sharma7GG-W
Amelia Kerr5MI-W
Nicola Carey5MI-W
Nadine de Klerk4RCB-W
Sophie Devine4GG-W

 

Gujarat Giants (Wpl) vs Delhi Capitals Cricket Match Scorecard

Gujarat Giants: 209 all out in 20 overs

  • Top scorers: Sophie Devine 95, Ashleigh Gardner 49

  • Best bowlers: Nandani Sharma 5-33, Shree Charani 2-42, Chinelle Henry 2-43

Delhi Capitals: 205/5 in 20 overs

  • Top scorers: Lizelle Lee 85, Laura Wolvaardt 77

  • Best bowlers: Sophie Devine 2-21, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2-34

Result: Gujarat Giants won by 4 runs

 

Open in app
Tags :Women’s Premier League 2026 Points TableWPL Points Table and StandingsWPL 2026WplMiRCBDcMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers BengaluruMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers BengaluruMumbai Indians vs Delhi CapitalsDelhi CapitalsGujarat GiantsUP WarriorsCricket News