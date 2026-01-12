WPL 2026 Points Table: Updated Women’s Premier League Standings After Gujarat Giants (GG) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Match

Gujarat Giants (Wpl) vs Delhi Capitals Cricket Match Scorecard: Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) climbed to the top of the WPL 2026 points table after a thrilling four-run win over Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) in their fourth match of the season at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Sunday, January 11, 2026. Sophie Devine starred with the bat and ball, scoring 95 off 42 balls and taking two wickets for just two runs in the final over. Nandini Sharma’s brilliant five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick in the last over, also played a key role as GG-W posted 209 all out in 20 overs. DC-W fought back with Lizelle Lee scoring 86 and Laura Wolvaardt 77, but fell short at 205/5.

With the win, GG-W earned two points and now sits at the top of the points table with four points and a net run rate of +0.350. Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) are second with two points, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) and UP-W in third and fourth, respectively. DC-W have slipped down the table with two consecutive defeats.

Updated Women’s Premier League Standings After Gujarat Giants Vs Delhi Capitals Match

Position Team Played Won Lost NRR Form Points 1 Gujarat Giants 2 2 0 +0.350 W W - 4 2 Mumbai Indians 2 1 1 +1.175 W L - 2 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1 1 0 +0.150 W - - 2 4 UP Warriorz 1 0 1 -0.500 L - - 0 5 Delhi Capitals 2 0 2 -1.350 L L - 0

Top Batsmen After Gujarat Giants Vs Delhi Capitals Match Runs Team Sophie Devine 133 GG-W Ashleigh Gardner 114 GG-W Lizelle Lee 96 DC-W Harmanpreet Kaur 94 MI-W Laura Wolvaardt 86 DC-W

Top Bowlers After Gujarat Giants Vs Delhi Capitals Match Wickets Team Nandini Sharma 7 GG-W Amelia Kerr 5 MI-W Nicola Carey 5 MI-W Nadine de Klerk 4 RCB-W Sophie Devine 4 GG-W

Gujarat Giants (Wpl) vs Delhi Capitals Cricket Match Scorecard

Gujarat Giants: 209 all out in 20 overs

Top scorers: Sophie Devine 95, Ashleigh Gardner 49

Best bowlers: Nandani Sharma 5-33, Shree Charani 2-42, Chinelle Henry 2-43

Delhi Capitals: 205/5 in 20 overs

Top scorers: Lizelle Lee 85, Laura Wolvaardt 77

Best bowlers: Sophie Devine 2-21, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2-34

Result: Gujarat Giants won by 4 runs