WPL 2026 Points Table: Updated Women’s Premier League Standings After Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Match

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women moved to the top of the points table after a thrilling three-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) Women in the opening match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Friday, January 9, 2026. RCB earned two points from their first match and currently lead the standings with a net run rate of +0.150. Mumbai Indians, the defending champions, sit at the bottom after suffering a loss in their opening game, with a net run rate of -0.150.

Women’s Premier League 2026 Points Table After Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match (January 9, 2026)

Team Pld Won Lost NRR Form Pts Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1 1 0 +0.150 W 2 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 -0.150 L 0 Delhi Capitals 0 0 0 0.000 – 0 Gujarat Giants 0 0 0 0.000 – 0 UP Warriorz 0 0 0 0.000 – 0

Delhi Capitals (DC) Women, Gujarat Giants (GG) Women and UP Warriorz (UPW) Women are yet to play their first matches of the season and remain without points.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Highlights

South Africa all-rounder Nadine de Klerk played a key role with both bat and ball to guide RCB to victory. After taking four wickets for 26 runs to restrict MI to 154 for six, she scored an unbeaten 63 off 44 balls to take RCB home on the last ball.

Chasing 155, RCB made a fast start through Grace Harris and captain Smriti Mandhana. Harris hit a boundary off the first ball of the innings, while Mandhana followed with one of her own as RCB raced to 40 without loss in three overs.

MI fought back with quick wickets. Mandhana was out for 18, while Harris fell soon after. RCB then lost wickets at regular intervals, slipping to 63 for four and later 105 for six, as Amelia Kerr led MI’s bowling attack.

De Klerk held firm under pressure and kept the chase alive. She was dropped twice and also survived a missed run-out chance in the final overs. She then scored 20 runs off the last four balls, hitting two fours and two sixes. She reached her half-century with a six and sealed the win by striking another six off the final ball.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians posted 154 for 6 after being asked to bat. Sajeevan Sajana top-scored with 45, while Nicola Carey added 40. Lauren Bell bowled tightly for RCB, conceding just 14 runs in her four overs.

The win gives RCB a strong start to their WPL 2026 campaign, while MI will look to recover quickly as the league stage continues.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard:

Mumbai Indians 154/6 in 20 overs (Sajeevan Sajana 45, Nicola Carey 40; Nadine de Klerk 4/26, Lauren Bell 1/14)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 157/7 in 20 overs (Nadine de Klerk 63 not out, Grace Harris 25; Amelia Kerr 2/13, Nicola Carey 2/35)

RCB won by three wickets.