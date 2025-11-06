WPL 2026 Retentions: MI, DC, RCB, UPW, GG Name Their Retained Players - Check Complete List of All Franchises

WPL Retention 2026: The Women’s Premier League franchises announced their retained players ahead of the upcoming WPL 2026 mega auction. The five franchises – Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz – finalized their retentions under the league’s rules. Each team can retain up to five players, including Indian capped, overseas and uncapped Indian players. Teams retaining all five must include at least one uncapped player.

Retention price slabs are set at Rs 3.5 crore, Rs 2.5 crore, Rs 1.75 crore, Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh. Teams may pay more than the slabs, with extra amounts deducted from their purse. Teams retaining four players get one Right to Match (RTM) option, three retained players allow two RTMs, and so on. Each franchise has a total auction purse of ₹15 crore.

Retained players:

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney

UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat

Among the big names released by franchises are Deepti Sharma, Meg Lanning, Sophie Ecclestone and Amelia Kerr. These players are expected to attract high bids at the auction.

Remaining auction purse: RCB Rs 6.15 crore, MI Rs 5.7 crore, DC Rs 5.7 crore, GG Rs 9 crore, UPW Rs 14.5 crore.