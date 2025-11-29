WPL 2026 Schedule Announced: Fourth Edition to Be Played Across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara; Check Full Details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, November 29, has announced the full schedule of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026. The fourth edition of the tournament is scheduled to start from January 9, 2026 and February 5, 2025.

The tournament will be played across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. The opening match of WPL 2026 will be held in Navi Mumbai between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Navi Mumbai leg will be played from January 9, 2025 to January 17, 2025 with 11 matches, including two double headers.

The tournament will then be scheduled to play in Vadodara, which will host the remaining 11 matches, including the playoffs. The action resumes with Gujarat Giants (GG) facing RCB, followed by a rematch of the 2025 finalists, Delhi Capitals (DC) against MI.

The league matches in WPL will continue until February 1, while the Eliminator — featuring teams placed second and third on the points table — will be held on February 3, with the final to be played on February 5, making this the first instance of a WPL final to be held on a weekday.