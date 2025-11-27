WPL Auction: U19 sensation G Trisha, WC winner Pratika join UP Warriorz, England's Danni heads to Gujarat Giants

New Delhi [India], November 27 : U19 sensation G Trisha was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 10 lakh during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction on Thursday. Trisha was part of the 2025 U19 Women's T20 World Cup-winning team. She also became the first-ever centurion in the tournament's history.

Trisha was the top run-getter with 309 runs in seven innings at an average of above 77. She won the Player of the Match in the final against South Africa for an unbeaten 44.

Saika Ishaque was bought by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh. The 30-year-old has played 22 matches in WPL for MI. Saika has picked up 25 wickets at an average of 20.68. Royal Challengers Bengaluru bought Prayoosha Kumar for 10 Rs lakh.

The Gujarat Giants bought Danni Wyatt Hodge for Rs 10 lakh. Danni has notched up 3,335 runs in 178 T20Is for England. The star cricketer has two centuries and 21 fifties in T20Is. She played six games for Bengaluru in the WPL last season, scoring 137 runs in six innings, including a fifty.

UP Warriorz bought ndian opener Pratika Rawal for Rs 50 lakh. Pratika has amassed 1,110 runs in 24 ODIs at a superb average of 50.45, with the help of two centuries and seven fifties. She scored 308 runs in six innings at an average of 51.33 in India's World Cup-winning campaign this year.

The Gujarat Giants bought Indian cricketer Rajeshwari Gayakwad for Rs 40 lakh. The left-arm spinner has picked up 61 wickets in 58 T20Is at an average of 19.13.

Minnu Mani was bought by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 40 lakh. Minnu has five wickets in four T20Is for India. The Indian player has taken 9 wickets for Delhi Capitals across 17 matches in the WPL over the past three seasons.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru bought Dayalan Hemlatha for Rs 30 lakh. Dayalan has scored 276 runs in 23 T20Is, averaging over 16 for India. She has played 22 matches for Gujarat Giants across all three seasons in WPL. She scored 293 runs at an average of 18.31 and two fifties. Ayushi Soni was bought by the Gujarat Giants for Rs 30 lakh.

RCB bought Georgia Voll for Rs 60 lakh. She played three matches for UPW last season. Georgia has amassed 210 runs in six T20Is for Australia at an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of 144.82. She has two fifties.UPW signed Australian legend Meg Lanning for Rs 1.9 crore.

South Africa captain Laurva Wolvaardt, who had a superb run with the bat during the Women's ODI World Cup 2025, was sold to Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore. Indian leg-spinner Asha Sobhana was sold to UPW for Rs 1.1 crore. Australia spinner Alana King, who scalped a seven-wicket haul in the Women's World Cup, went unsold.

