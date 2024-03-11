WPL: UP Warriorz' Ecclestone, Deepti restrict Gujarat Giants to 152/8 despite Mooney's fifty

New Delhi [India], March 11 : Despite a commendable half-century by skipper Beth Mooney and an explosive start by Laura Woolvardt, UP Warriorz spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma managed to apply breaks on Gujarat Giants' batting, reducing them to 152/8 in their Women's Premier League (WPL) season two match at Delhi on Monday.

Opting to bat first, openers Laura Woolvadart and skipper Beth Mooney put GG to a fine start.

In the 4th over bowled by Saima Thakor, Laura hit the young pacer for three boundaries. The South African star continued smashing Grace Harris and Rajeshwari Gayakwad, bringing up the 50-run mark in 5.3 overs.

At the end of six overs, GG was 53/0, with Laura (40*) and Beth (10*) unbeaten.

Sophie Ecclestone got the breakthrough for UPW, dismissing Laura for 43 in 30 balls, with eight fours and a six. GG was 60/1 in 7.5 overs.

Chamari Athapaththu and Deepti Sharma struck in quick succession for UPW, getting Dayalan Hemlatha (0) and Phoebe Litchfield (4), reducing GG to 73/3 in 10.5 overs.

Ashleigh Gardner joined Mooney. Smashing Rajeshwari Gayakwad for a huge six to reach the 100-run mark in 13.1 overs.

Gayakwad soon got her second wicket as she removed Gardner for 15 in 10 balls after she was caught by Deepti Sharma at deep backward square. GG was 102/4 in 14 overs.

GG was 105/5 in 15 overs, with Bharti Fulmali (1*) joining Mooney (39*)

UP bowlers managed to create a huge amount of pressure over GG batters with these quick wickets, slowing down the run rate. Spinners were all over the GG batting line-up, as Ecclestone removed Kathryn Bryce (11) and Tanuja Kanwar (1) while Deepti removed Fulmali for just one. GG was 120/7 in 18 overs.

Smashing Deepti for two boundaries, Mooney brought up her half-century, her third in the tournament in 42 balls, with five fours and a six. Shabnam Shakil was run out for zero. Mooney hit boundaries on the final two balls, ending the innings at 152/8, with Mooney (74* in 52 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Meghna Singh (0*) unbeaten.

Ecclestone (3/38) and Deepti (2/22) dominated the Gujarat batting with their spin bowling. Rajeshwari and Chamari got a wicket each.

