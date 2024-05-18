WPL-winning RCB team members attend Bengaluru's IPL clash with CSK

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 : The members of the Women's Premier League (WPL) winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team on Saturday came to Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium to support the men's team in their high-octane Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be in action against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at Bengaluru. With RCB in seventh place with six wins, seven losses and 12 points and CSK in fourth place with seven wins, six losses and 14 points, this match is a knockout match that will decide which team gets to join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the playoffs. RCB had a horrid start to their season, winning just one out of their first eight games. However, the month of May marked a comeback for the Red and Gold franchise as they won five games successively to stay alive in the playoffs race.

The members of the 2024 WPL squad, including skipper Smriti Mandhana, Asha Shobhana, Disha Kasat, and Shreyanka Patil came along with India batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who represented Delhi Capitals (DC) against RCB in the WPL final on March 17, which RCB won by eight wickets in Delhi.

Shreyanka posted a picture with the players on her official X handle. "Alright guys, let's do this! Come on RCB!!," she posted.

Coming to the match, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to field against Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the knockout match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

To replace the Super Kings in the top four and qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs, RCB need to win the match on Saturday by at least 18 runs if they score a minimum of 200 runs batting first or win in 18.1 overs if they are chasing 200.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj.

