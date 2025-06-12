WTC Final: Bedingham shines as South Africa powers to 121/5 at lunch, trailing behind 91

London [UK] June 12 : David Bedingham's solid innings powered South Africa to 121/5 at the end of the first session of Day 2, trailing behind 91 runs in the World Test Championship Final against Australia on Thursday.

Bedingham 39* and wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne 11 * remained not out on the crease at Lunch, exceeding their partnership on 27 for the sixth wicket.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and batter David Bedingham started off Day 2 steadily at 43/4, SA crossed 50 runs in the 24th over after Bavuma smashed fours in Mitchell Starc's over. Bedingham scored his first boundary of Day 2 off Starc in the 27th over.

In the following over, Proteas skipper survived as he was been given OUT LBW, off Josh Hazlewood's inswing struck on the back pad, and he reviewed. There was a gap between bat and pad, but a spike on UltraEdge.

The duo of Bavuma and Bedingham completed their fifty-run partnership in the 34th over. After 35 SA, they were 87-4: Temba Bavuma 36(79) and David Bedingham 17 (45).

Australian skipper Pat Cummins removed South African skipper Temba Bavuma, courtesy of an outstanding catch from Marnus Labuschagne at cover, for 36 (84), including four fours and a six. Kyle Verreynne joined Bedingham in the middle.

SA completed 100 runs in the 45th over, Kyle Verreynne 3* (16) and David Bedingham 27* (84).

Earlier in Day 1, Australia recovered from rather dire straits in the first day of the World Test Cricket final and wrapped up their first innings on 212 and then came up with a superb bowling to leave South Africa struggling at 43/4.

Australian seamers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins' exceptional bowling performances demolished the South African batters in the match being played at the iconic Lord's stadium.

At Stumps on Day 1, South Africa were 43/4, with Temba Bavuma (3) and David Bedingham (8) unbeaten on the crease. The Proteas trail by 169 runs.

Brief scores: Australia 212 all out (Beau Webster 72, Steve Smith 66; Kagiso Rabada 2/35) vs South Africa 121/5 in 49 overs (David Bedingham 39*, Temba Bavuma 36; Pat Cummins 2/24).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor