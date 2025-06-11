WTC final: SA's Rabada, Jansen put Australia on backfoot with early wickets (Day 1, Lunch)

London [UK], June 11 : A fiery opening spell by Kagiso Rabada set the tone for South Africa, who ended the first session of day one during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia with four early wickets at Lord's on Wednesday.

At the end of the first session, Australia was 67/4, with Steve Smith (26*) unbeaten.

After South Africa opted to bowl first, openers Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne struggled against the movement generated by Proteas quicks Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, and the ball beat their bats plenty of times.

In the seventh over, Rabada dealt Aussies a huge blow as Khawaja, the team's top run-getter in this WTC cycle, perished for a 20-ball duck. A thick edge off his bat went into the hands of David Bedingham at slips. Australia was 12/1 in 6.3 overs.

Cameron Green came to bat at number three. Australia's move to have a new-look top-order backfired as after a four, a fine catch by Aiden Markram at slips removed him from the equation for just four runs in three balls. Australia was 16/2 in seven overs.

Smith was with Marnus Labuschange at the crease. The duo started to build a partnership, taking on South African bowlers well, who also had their moments. Smith got some boundaries against pace, keeping the scoreboard ticking.

Just when things looked to settle down one, Labuschagne edged one to wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreyne, dismissed for 17 in 56 balls. Australia was 46/3 in 18 overs. Marco Jansen got his first wicket.

Aussies' hopes now rested on heroes of the 2023 WTC final against India, Smith and Travis Head. A fine slash by Head helped Australia reach the 50-run mark in 20 overs.

However, Jansen put an end to Head's brief appearance, removing him for 11 in 13 balls after being caught by the keeper. Australia was 67/4 and the lunch was taken at that note.

South Africa had won the toss and opted to field first.

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

