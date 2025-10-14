WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings After India’s Series Win Over West Indies

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India National Cricket Team increased their points percentage (PCT) to 61.90 following their 7-wicket win over the West Indies in the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. India remain third in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings with 52 points from seven matches. Australia continue to lead the table with 100 PCT after winning all three of their matches. Sri Lanka hold second place with 66.67 PCT from two games. England hold fourth place with 26 points and 43.33 PCT. Bangladesh are fifth with four points and 16.67 PCT. The West Indies stay in sixth place without a win in five matches so far.

Updated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Points Table

Pos Team Played Won Lost Draw Ded Points PCT (%) 1 Australia 3 3 0 0 0 36 100.00 2 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67 3 India 7 4 2 1 0 52 61.90 4 England 5 2 2 1 2 26 43.33 5 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.67 6 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 0.00 7 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 8 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 9 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

India could drop to fourth position depending on the result of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. A win for either team will push India down the table. If the match ends in a draw, Pakistan and South Africa will have 33.33 PCT each and overtake Bangladesh and the West Indies. Australia will remain on top regardless of the result.

IND vs WI 2nd Test Match Highlights

India resumed the final day at 63 for one while chasing 121 runs. KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan were at the crease. Sudharsan scored 39 before being dismissed by a stunning catch from Shai Hope. India then reached the target without further damage to secure the series victory.

The West Indies were asked to follow on after being bowled out for 248 in their first innings. In their second innings, they scored 390 runs. Shai Hope and John Campbell shared a 177-run partnership for the third wicket. Campbell scored his maiden century with a six off Ravindra Jadeja. Hope also reached a century before being dismissed.

India’s bowlers took wickets at regular intervals. Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets each. Mohammed Siraj claimed two wickets. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar took one wicket apiece.

India 518/5d & 124/3 (KL Rahul 58*, Sai Sudharsan 39; Roston Chase 2-36) vs West Indies 248 & 390 (John Campbell 115, Shai Hope 103; Kuldeep Yadav 3-104).