WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 Standings After New Zealand’s 9-Wicket Win Over West Indies in 2nd Test

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard, WTC Points Table: New Zealand moved to third place in the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 standings after a commanding nine-wicket win over the West Indies in the second Test at Wellington. The victory gave them a PCT of 66.67 and pushed them past India and Pakistan on the points table. Australia remain at the top of the table with a PCT of 100. South Africa hold second place with a PCT of 75. Sri Lanka are also on 66.67 but sit below New Zealand on countback. Pakistan are fifth with 50. India slipped to sixth with 48.15. West Indies stay at the bottom with 4.76.

WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings After New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd Test (December 11, 2025)

Pos Team Played Won Lost Draw DED Points PCT 1 Australia (AUS) 5 5 0 0 0 60 100.00 2 South Africa (SA) 4 3 1 0 0 36 75.00 3 New Zealand (NZ) 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67 4 Sri Lanka (SL) 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67 5 Pakistan (PAK) 2 1 1 0 0 12 50.00 6 India (IND) 9 4 4 1 0 52 48.15 7 England (ENG) 7 2 4 1 2 26 30.95 8 Bangladesh (BAN) 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.67 9 West Indies (WI) 7 0 6 1 0 4 4.76

New Zealand now lead the three-match series 1–0. The opening Test ended in a draw after Justin Greaves produced a rescuing knock of 202 runs in the fourth innings.

NZ vs WI 2nd Test Highlights

Jacob Duffy was named player of the match for his five-wicket haul in the West Indies’ second innings. New Zealand’s bowlers dominated both innings, while the batters delivered solid contributions with half-centuries from Devon Conway and Mitchell Hay.

The West Indies were bowled out for 205 in the first innings. Shai Hope top-scored with 47. New Zealand reached 278 for nine before declaring. Conway made 60 and Hay made 61. The visitors struggled again in the second innings and were dismissed for 128. Kavem Hodge made 35. Duffy led New Zealand’s attack with figures of five for 38. New Zealand reached the target of 56 in 10 overs to complete a commanding win.

The third and final Test of the series will take place from December 18 to 22 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. A win could see New Zealand climb to second in the WTC standings.