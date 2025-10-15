WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings After Pakistan’s 93-Run Win Over South Africa in 1st Test

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Pakistan began their World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign on a strong note after defeating defending champions South Africa by 93 runs in the first Test at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. With this victory, Pakistan earned 12 WTC points and climbed to the No. 2 spot in the updated standings. Shan Masood’s team now holds a perfect 100 PCT%. Australia remain on top with the same percentage after winning all three of their matches in the current cycle, collecting 36 points. Sri Lanka have slipped to third place, while India are fourth with a PCT% of 61.90 after defeating the West Indies in Delhi on Tuesday. South Africa are placed seventh with zero points, while the West Indies sit eighth after losing all five matches in the current cycle.

Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table (After 1st Pakistan vs South Africa Test)

Position Team Matches Wins Defeats Draws Points Penalty PCT% 1 Australia 3 3 0 0 36 0 100.00 2 Pakistan 1 1 0 0 12 0 100.00 3 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 0 66.67 4 India 7 4 2 1 52 0 61.90 5 England 5 2 2 1 26 2 43.33 6 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 0 16.67 7 South Africa 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.00 8 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 0.00 9 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

The second Test between Pakistan and South Africa will be played from October 20 to 24 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. If Pakistan win again, they will stay second in the standings. A draw will drop their PCT% to 66.67, while South Africa’s will rise to 16.67. If Pakistan lose, both teams will have 50 PCT%, and the hosts will fall to fourth place.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Highlights

Chasing 277 for victory, South Africa were bowled out for 183 on the fourth day. Ryan Rickelton made 71, and Dewald Brevis scored 54. Noman Ali dismissed Brevis, triggering a collapse that saw South Africa lose their last six wickets for 55 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets in a fine display of reverse swing to finish the match.

🚨 MATCH RESULT 🚨



The first Test ends in a thrilling finish in Lahore, with Pakistan claiming victory by 93 runs to take a 1-0 series lead. 🏏



There are positives to take for #TheProteas Men, who will look to bounce back in the second Test and level the series. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/gGxlNnY6Jp — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 15, 2025

Pakistan set the target after scoring 378 and 167 in their two innings. Key contributions came from Imam-ul-Haq (93), Shan Masood (76), Mohammad Rizwan (75) and Salman Ali Agha (93). Noman Ali, 39, was named Player of the Match after taking 10 wickets.

An unforgettable century! 💯



Tony de Zorzi reflects on his brilliant performance in the first Test against Pakistan. 🏏



He scored a masterful century on a challenging Lahore wicket while showcasing incredible resilience and skill. 👏💥 pic.twitter.com/bg651mhtBD — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 15, 2025

South Africa struggled without captain Temba Bavuma and spinner Keshav Maharaj, who were injured. Senuran Muthusamy took 11 wickets in the match, but the visitors’ batting, apart from Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi, faltered against Pakistan’s spin attack.