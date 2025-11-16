WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings After South Africa’s 30-Run Win Over India in Kolkata

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa have climbed to second place in the ICC World Test Championship standings after beating India by 30 runs in the first Test at Eden Gardens on Sunday, November 16, 2025. Australia remain on top with three wins from three matches. South Africa are second with two wins and one loss. Sri Lanka hold third place with one win and one draw. India slip to fourth after eight matches with four wins, three losses and one draw. Pakistan, England, Bangladesh, West Indies and New Zealand follow in the standings.

Updated ICC World Test Championship Points Table

Pos Team Played Won Lost Draw Points PCT 1 Australia 3 3 0 0 36 100 2 South Africa 3 2 1 0 24 66.67 3 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 4 India 8 4 3 1 52 54.17 5 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 50.00 6 England 5 2 2 1 26 43.33 7 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67 8 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 9 New Zealand - - - - - -

India vs South Africa 1st Test Highlights

The win marked South Africa’s first Test victory in India in 15 years. Off-spinner Simon Harmer took four wickets as South Africa defeated India to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series. India were bowled out for 93 for nine in the second innings while chasing 124. Skipper Shubman Gill was ruled out with a neck injury. Washington Sundar top-scored with 31 off 92 balls. Marco Jansen took two wickets for 15 runs in seven overs. Harmer finished with four for 21.

South Africa win the 1st Test by 30 runs.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the 2nd Test.



Scorecard ▶️https://t.co/okTBo3qxVH#INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBankpic.twitter.com/21LHhUG5Rz — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2025

The second Test between India and South Africa will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, from Saturday, November 22 to Wednesday, November 26.

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa 159 & 153 beat India: 189 and 93/9 in 35 overs (Washington Sundar 31; Marco Jansen 2/15, Simon Harmer 4/21) by 30 runs.