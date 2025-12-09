New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match: West Indies earned their first points in the 2025-27 World Test Championship after a historic draw against New Zealand in the series opener at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The Men in Maroon batted for 163.3 overs in the fourth innings while chasing a 531-run target to avoid defeat. The result ended a streak of five consecutive losses in the ongoing cycle. Roston Chase’s side had entered the series following whitewash defeats against Australia and India. They were placed eighth in the points table with no wins or draws and a PCT of zero. Shai Hope’s resilient century and Justin Greaves’ double hundred helped West Indies secure a draw after being bowled out for 167 in the first innings and reduced to 72-4 in the fourth innings.

With the draw, West Indies now have four points and a PCT of 5.56 but remain at the bottom of the table. New Zealand, who played their opening match of the cycle, moved to seventh place with a PCT of 33.33. This also marked New Zealand’s first home Test draw since 2019.

Australia continues to dominate the cycle with five wins from five matches, maintaining 100 percent in PCT. South Africa are second with 36 points from four matches and a PCT of 75. Sri Lanka are third with 16 points from two matches at 66.67 percent. Pakistan hold fourth position with 12 points from two matches at 50 percent. India are fifth with 52 points from nine matches at 48.15 percent. England are seventh with 26 points from seven matches at 30.95 percent. Bangladesh are eighth with four points from two matches at 16.67 percent.

The second Test between New Zealand and West Indies is scheduled to begin at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on December 10. West Indies will look to build on their strong performance in Christchurch and challenge New Zealand on their home turf.

WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings Ahead of New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd Test (December 9, 2025)