Yash Rathod's 194 puts Central Zone in driver's seat in Duleep Trophy final (Day 3, Stumps)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 13 : Yash Rathod missed out on what could have been an incredible double ton, but nonetheless put Central Zone in a commanding position at the end of day three of Duleep Trophy final against South Zone at Bengaluru on Saturday.

At the end of the day, South Zone was 129/2, with Ravichandran Smaran (37*) and Ricky Bhui (26*) unbeaten and the team trailing by 233 runs.

Central Zone started the day at 384/5, with Yash unbeaten at 137, with Saransh Jain (47)* by his side. The duo continued their partnership, with Saransh reaching his 50 in 128 balls, with seven fours and the team beyond the 400 run mark as well in 111.5 overs.

Ankit Sharma (4/180) finally cleaned up Saransh (69 in 193 balls, with seven fours), at the score of 442 runs, ending a 176 run partnership for the sixth wicket.

However, Deepak Chahar paired up with Yash to take Central Zone to 500-run mark in 140.1 overs, but spinner Gurjapneet Singh denied Yash his double ton, castling him for a 286-ball 194, consisting of 17 fours and two sixes at the score of 500.

Chahar contributed a valuable 37 in 49 balls, with three fours and two sixes, but CZ was skittled out for 511 runs in 145.1 overs.

Gurjanpreet (4/124) was the top bowler for South Zone.

South Zone, who were bundled out for 149 runs in their first innings, were now trailing by 362 runs, with Kumar Kartikeya (4/53) and Saransh (5/49) unleashing destruction in the first innings after Central Zone put them to field first.

In the second innings, Tanmay Agarwal (26 in 42 balls, with two fours) and Mohit Kale (38 in 61 balls, with seven fours) started well for South Zone with a 62-run opening stand, before Kuldip Sen and Saransh picked up one each to leave them at 76/2.

It was Bhui and Smaran who made sure that South made it through the remainder of the day unscathed.

Brief Scores: Central Zone: 511 (Yash Rathod 194, Rajat Patidar 101, Gurjanpreet Singh 4/124), lead South Zone: 149 and 129/2 (Mohit Kale 38, R Smaran 37, Saransh Jain 1/32) by 233 runs.

