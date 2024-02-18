Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes first Indian to score 2 double hundreds against England in Tests

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 18 : Star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved a remarkable feat as he became the first Indian to score two double-hundreds against England in Tests during the fourth day of the third Test match in Rajkot on Sunday.

Jaiswal's first double ton against England came in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam, where he scored 209 runs in India's first inning. The 22-year-old's second double hundred came in Rajkot when he played an unbeaten 214-run knock in the third Test match of the five-game series.

Other than the 22-year-old, Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, Vinod Kambli, Gundappa Viswanath, Rahul Dravid, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi all smashed only one Test double hundred against England.

Jaiswal also smashed the most sixes in a Test series for India and became the first-ever player to hit 20 sixes in a Test series worldwide with 22 overhead boundaries against England in the ongoing series.

Rohit Sharma stays the second place with 19 sixes, which he smashed against South Africa in 2019. 14 Harbhajan Singh (14 sixes) and Navjot Sidhu (11 sixes) hold the third and fourth place on the list.

Jaiswal also became the first player to hit most sixes in a Test innings for India. He slammed 12 sixes against England in Rajkot. Navjot Sidhu holds the second place with 8 maximums against Sri Lanka in 1994.

In the ongoing five-match Test series against England, Jaiswa; scored 545 runs at an average of 109 after taking part in three matches and six innings. He smashed one half-century and two double-hundreds with the best score of 214*.

He made his Test debut in 2023 against West Indies, following that Jaiswal took part in 7 long format matches and 13 innings in which he scored 861 runs at an average of 71.75.

Earlier on day three, Jaiswal retired hurt after sustaining an injury, however, he came on the field on Sunday after Shubman Gill was dismissed.

Jaiswal (214*) and Sarfaraz Khan (68*) were on the crease for the hosts when India decided to declare their second inning at 430/4 after having a 557 lead.

