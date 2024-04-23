Yashasvi Jaiswal goes past Rahul Dravid to become RR's 5th highest all-time run-scorer

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 23 : Young Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Monday overtook legendary Indian batter Rahul Dravid to become the fifth-highest run-scorer for his franchise.

Jaiswal accomplished this upward movement in charts during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur.

After a while of not being able to convert on his starts and getting low scores, Jaiswal was back to his best, unleashing the 'Jaisball' on helpless MI batters to score an unbeaten 104 in 60 balls, with nine fours and seven sixes. His strike rate was 173.33.

Now in 45 matches for RR, Jaiswal has scored 1,397 runs at an average of 32.48 with a strike rate of 150.05, with two centuries and eight fifties. His best score is 124.

Dravid on the other hand has 1,324 runs in 52 matches for RR at an average of 27.02 and a strike rate of 108.88, with seven half-centuries. His best score was 66.

The leading run-scorer for Rajasthan in the shortest format is their skipper Sanju Samson, who has scored 3,717 runs in 138 matches at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 139.78, with two centuries and 23 fifties. His best score is 119.

In eight matches this season for RR, Jaiswal has scored 225 runs at an average of 32.14 and a strike rate of 157.34, with a century.

Coming to the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first. MI was 20/3 at one point. Then it was Tilak, who had a 32-run partnership with Mohammed Nabi (23 in 17 balls, with two fours and a six) and a 99-run stand with Nehal Wadhera (49 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six). It took MI to 179/9 in their 20 overs.

Sandeep Sharma (5/18) was the top bowler for Rajasthan and got a memorable five-wicket haul. Trent Boult also took 2/32 in his four overs. Avesh Khan got one wicket. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also got a wicket and became the first player to get to 200 IPL wickets.

In the run-chase, Jaiswal struck his second IPL century, scoring 104* in 60 balls, with nine fours and seven sixes. Knocks from Jos Buttler (35 in 25 balls, with six fours) and skipper Sanju (38 in 28 balls, with two fours and two sixes) guided RR to a nine-wicket win.

Jaiswal took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

RR is at the top of the points table with seven wins and a loss, giving them 14 points. MI is at the seventh spot with three wins, five losses and six points.

