Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores His Maiden Fifty Against South Africa During IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his first Test fifty against South Africa on Day 3 of the second Test in Guwahati. Jaiswal came to the crease with India on nine and made 58 runs off 97 balls. He hit seven fours and one six in an innings that combined patience and aggression.

The power behind that one from JaisBall! 🤯#YashasviJaiswal goes down on one knee and smashes it flat for a maximum. 💪

The southpaw was eventually dismissed by Simon Harmer, caught by Marco Jansen. Before this innings, Jaiswal had never scored more than 30 against South Africa. He had seven previous innings against the Proteas with scores of 17, 5, 0, 28, 12 and 0. His total runs against South Africa in Tests stood at 120, with an average of 17.14.

This knock will boost Jaiswal’s confidence after low scores of 12 and 0 in the first Test in Kolkata. India face a tough task as South Africa posted 489 in their first innings, and the pitch is offering turn to the Proteas spinners.