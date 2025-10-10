Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Seventh Test Century During India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Joins Elite List Featuring Sachin Tendulkar (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his seventh Test century on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The 23-year-old left-hander reached the milestone in 145 balls by taking two runs off the first ball of the 51st over bowled by Khary Pierre

This was Jaiswal’s second Test hundred against the West Indies. He showed great patience early on and later shifted gears once he was set at the crease. Jaiswal, who had scored 36 in the series opener, made sure to convert his start this time. He played a supporting role in the 58-run opening stand with KL Rahul, who made 38. Later, he built a crucial century partnership with Sai Sudharsan for the second wicket.

Jaiswal continues to shine in red-ball cricket. Playing his 26th Test, he has crossed 2,300 runs at an average of more than 50. His record now includes seven centuries and 12 fifties. According to ESPNcricinfo, this was his third 50-plus score in four Tests against the West Indies, taking his total runs against them beyond 400 at an average above 90.

As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal now holds the joint-fourth spot for most Test centuries before turning 24. Only Don Bradman (12), Sachin Tendulkar (11), and Garfield Sobers (9) are ahead of him. He shares the record with Javed Miandad, Graeme Smith, Alastair Cook, and Kane Williamson, who also had seven centuries each at that age.

Notably, since Jaiswal’s Test debut in July 2023, no other opener in the world has scored even five Test hundreds.