'Yesterday was disappointing': English fan speaks ahead of day four of IND-ENG Rajkot Test

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 18 : During day four of the third Test match between India and England in Rajkot on Sunday, an English fan said that day three was "disappointing" for them as they gave away a fantastic position.

While speaking to ANI, the England fan said that it's just a matter of time till India declare in their second inning in the Rajkot Test. The fan added that the hosts should win from this point.

An England team supporter says, "Yesterday was a disappointing day for us, we gave away a fantastic position. India should win now, it is just a matter of when they decide to declare...," an English fan said.

Meanwhile, an Indian fan added that it's a good atmosphere at Niranjan Shah Stadium and the hosts would win the game.

"Looking forward to the match, it's a good atmosphere here. India to win this match," an Indian fan said.

Coming to the match, England were bundled out for 319 in their first innings in reply to India's 445. Opener Ben Duckett (153 in 151 balls, with 23 fours and two sixes) led the way for England, but besides skipper Ben Stokes (41 in 89 balls, with six fours) and Ollie Pope (39 in 55 balls, with five fours and a six), none of the batters could stick around and play a long inning.

Apart from Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja (2/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/77) contributed to the bowling attack while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin took a wicket each.

India started with a 126-run lead. Yashasvi Jaiswal came up with another stellar knock in the second innings and scored a century while Shubman Gill scored another half-century, ending India's day three at 196/2 and a 322-run lead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor