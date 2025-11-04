Yorkshire cricket coach reprimanded for improper conduct

London [UK], November 4 : Ben Silver, a former coach at Yorkshire Cricket Club, has been formally reprimanded for improper conduct towards two female colleagues, breaching the Professional Conduct Regulations, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Silver's two breaches of paragraph 3.2 of the Professional Conduct Regulations concerned conduct that was "improper, prejudicial to the interests of cricket and brought the game into disrepute".

The Cricket Discipline Panel (CDP) found Ben Silver guilty of two charges: making an inappropriate sexual advance towards a female colleague and engaging in an "offensive and improper" game that objectified female colleagues' appearances.

Silver, a former High-Performance coach at Yorkshire, received a reprimand, a £500 fine (suspended for 12 months), and a mandatory education program after accepting charges of improper conduct towards female colleagues, following incidents between August and October 2024, handed down by the adjudicator, Richard Whittam KC.

"The conduct admitted by the Respondent has no place in modern society and no place in the cricket environment. Women who participate in cricket in any way must be able to do so in a safe and inclusive environment," Whittam wrote in his adjudication as per ESPNcricinfo.

Chris Haward, Managing Director of The Cricket Regulator, said: "I would like to thank Yorkshire CCC for their co-operation in this matter. Women working within cricket have the right to attend their place of work without the concern that they will be subjected to inappropriate and improper sexualised behaviours.

"The Cricket Regulator will not hesitate in acting against such behaviour in order to stamp this out and ensure cricket remains an inclusive environment for all. As the women's game continues to grow it is incumbent on everyone in the game to call out, and hold to account, those to step over the boundary. I commend the courage of the witnesses who stepped forward to do just that in this case," he concluded.

