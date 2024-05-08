"You are hitting differently": Aakash Chopra lauds McGurk, Porel's performance in RR clash

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Former India opener Aakash Chopra praised Delhi Capitals openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel following their brilliant partnership against Rajasthan Royals in the 56th clash of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Tuesday.

Kuldeep Yadav's game-changing 17th over combined with Mukesh Kumar taking key wickets at the crucial points kept Delhi Capitals alive in their hunt for a spot in the playoffs following their 20-run win over Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Kuldeep in his 17th over conceded just four runs and picked two wickets which helped DC take advantage in the final moments of the game.

The Capitals scored 53 runs in the final three overs while the Royals managed only 20 runs which played a key role in their defeat and at the same time kept DC's hopes alive.

"When Team Delhi was invited to bat first, Jake Fraser-McGurk was hit by a ball but after that, he started destroying the bowlers. A 20-ball 50, what are you doing? You are hitting differently. Abishek Porel was his opening partner and he also scored 65 runs," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The commentator further stated that there were few weaknesses were visible during the end of the Capitals' innings.

"So both openers played very well but then the innings stumbled in the middle. However, a pushback came in the form of Tristan Stubbs. In the end, a few weaknesses were visible. They leaked a lot of runs. Gulbadin Naib hit a little and Rasikh Salam came and played two shots behind the wickets," the former cricketer added.

In the end, Chopra spoke about Rishabh Pant. The former right-hand batter said that he is not liking the way in which Pant is getting dismissed in the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league.

"I am not liking at all the style in which Rishabh Pant is getting out. He got out to a bad shot in the last match against KKR as well. Here also it wasn't a very good shot, tried to hit while falling and was caught in the deep. I see it as a slight area of concern. You want him to be in red-hot form when the World Cup arrives," the 46-year-old concluded.

Coming to the game, RR won the toss and opted to bowl first. Fine half-centuries from youngsters Jake Fraser McGurk (50 in 20 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Abhishek Porel (63 in 36 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and an entertaining cameo by Tristan Stubbs (41 in 20 balls, with three fours and three sixes) took DC to 221/8 in their 20 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin (3/24) was the top bowler for RR.

In the run chase, though RR lost their openers early, skipper Sanju Samson (86* in 46 balls, with eight fours and six sixes), Riyan Parag (27 in 22 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Shubham Dubey (25 in 12 balls with two fours and two sixes) kept RR in hunt but the dismissal of Sanju turned out to be a gamechanger that left RR short of a win.

Kuldeep, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed took two wickets while Axar Patel and Rashikh Dar Salam got one each.

Kuldeep won the Player of the Match for his spell of 2/25.

DC has climbed to fifth with six wins, six losses and 12 points. RR stays second with eight wins, three losses and 16 points.

