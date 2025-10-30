"You can't coach that mindset": Rahul Dravid on teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi's aggressive approach

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Indian legendary batter Rahul Dravid praised Vaibhav Suryavanshi's mindset, stating it's about attitude and that can't be coached. Dravid emphasised giving Suryavanshi freedom to express himself and creating challenging situations in nets to help him grow, rather than instructing him.

Dravid took on the role of head coach of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after India's triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup campaign.

Dravid had a stint with Suryavanshi in IPL 2025, where RR bagged the left-handed for Rs 1.1 crore. He made history at the IPL 2025 auction when, at 13 years old, he became the youngest to earn an IPL deal.

"It's not the skill the skill he has right but it's a mindset and you can't really teach that mindset you can't coach that mindset so when you have someone with that mindset you got to you know I think manage it and own it you can't certainly not curb it I think as a coach it's not so much about instructing him but giving him the platform and the freedom to express himself and creating a certain sense of difficulties in the nets or creating different situations," Rahul Dravid said on 'Breakfast with Champions'.

"I think to someone like that, you're actually sort of the thing you're trying to tell him is to just explore the edges of his talent, right? It's incredible. But I think that gift of like mindset, right? that freedom, first ball in the IPL to be able to hit Shardul Thakur for six, I mean, Shardul is an international bowler, he's a terrific bowler," he added.

Suryavanshi had made his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants after RR captain Sanju Samson was ruled out due to injury. On debut, Suryavanshi hit his first ball, off Shardul Thakur, for six on his way to an innings of 34 from 20 balls.

In just seven IPL matches, the teenager accumulated 252 runs, but it was his explosive century against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur that truly sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

Batting with a maturity well beyond his years, Suryavanshi hammered 101 off just 38 deliveries, becoming the youngest ever centurion in men's T20 cricket. His hundred, which came off just 35 balls, stands as the second-fastest century in IPL history, a staggering feat for a player just 14 years old.

Suryavanshi was also named Bihar's vice-captain for the first two rounds of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. His selection as vice-captain came after an impressive form in Australia, where he blasted a 78-ball century in the first four-day match in Brisbane, ultimately finishing as the second-highest run-scorer with 133 runs in three innings.

This outstanding performance helped India clinch the series 2-0. Suryavanshi has played just five first-class games since debuting in January 2024 at the age of 12 years and 284 days, but has aggregated only 100 runs in ten innings, with a best score of 41.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor