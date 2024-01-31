"You can't write Marnus Labuschagne off," says former Australia skipper Michael Clarke

Brisbane [Australia], January 31 : Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke on Wednesday said that one cannot write off Marnus Labuschagne as he is batting at one of the toughest positions in Test cricket.

Following Labuschagne's poor performance against West Indies in the recently concluded two-match Test series, Clarke said that the 29-year-old number three batter will work before the upcoming long-format series against New Zealand.

The former cricketer asked everyone to not be surprised if Labuschagne becomes the "leading run-scorer" against the Kiwis.

"Again, he's such a good player, he'll go away now, he'll work on that before New Zealand. You can't write Marnus off. He's batting at No. 3 which is one of the toughest positions in Test cricket. Don't be surprised if he comes out against New Zealand and he's the leading run-scorer. About every top-class batsman goes through a stage like this," Clarke was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The two-match Test series between Australia and New Zealand will begin on February 29 and will conclude on March 8, with the matches being played in Wellington and Christchurch respectively.

The former Aussie skipper pointed out where the right-handed batter is lacking technically and said that he looked to be "squaring up with his right shoulder".

"The only thing I can see technically is that he just looks to be squaring up a little bit with his right shoulder. So mainly the balls that are that back-of-a-length, instead of staying really side on like he does and back-foot defends the ball to cover or to point, or even drops it to his feet, he's just squaring up a little bit. And that's why he's playing a little in front of himself, edging it to a second, third [slip], gully area," he added.

In the Test series between Australia and West Indies, Labuschagne scored only 19 runs after taking part in both matches.

Recapping the second Test match, the Gabba fortress was breached again as the Caribbeans clinched their first Test win on Australian soil after 27 years.

Even though Steven Smith stayed unbeaten in the second inning to score 91 runs off 146 balls, but his effort went in vain as the Aussies failed to reach the 216-run target. The fourth day of the second Test match started with Smith and Cameron Green opening for the Aussies, as the hosts stood at 60/2. However, the batters could not put up a solid partnership against the Caribbean bowling attack.

Joseph made the first breakthrough of the day as he dismissed Green for 42 runs in the 31st over. In the same over, he removed star Aussie batter Travis Head for a duck to take early advantage.

As the session went on Joseph displayed a lion-hearted performance and removed the Australian top order by dismissing Mitchell Marsh (10 runs from 12 balls), Alex Carey (2 runs from 5 balls), Mitchell Starc (21 runs from 14 balls), and Pat Cummins (2 runs from 8 balls) within 43rd over.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor