"You fail, when you give up," Virat Kohli pens emotional note ahead of return to international cricket

Perth [Australia], October 16 : India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli dropped a cryptic post about failure days before making his international return during the first ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday.

Virat will don the Indian jersey for the first time since lifting the Champions Trophy with India on March 9. He was due to return to the Test format for India's tour of England for the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, but instead opted to pull the curtains down on his 14-year-long journey with a heartfelt note.

Questions and debates have been mounting about how Virat will fare on Australia's fast-paced strips and whether the three-match tour would be the last the world will see of him. While Virat has made his intentions clear about featuring in the 2027 World Cup, recent speculation suggests that it may not pan out as many have hoped.

While fans and former cricketers continue to predict Virat's future, the 36-year-old dropped a cryptic message about failure. With a quote, Virat has possibly dropped a subtle hint about his future ambitions just three days before his comeback to ODIs, a format he has revelled in.

"The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up," Virat wrote on X on Thursday.

The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 16, 2025

During the squad announcement, chief selector Ajit Agarkar dismissed the rumours surrounding Virat and Rohit's retirement after the Australia series. He confirmed that Virat has been selected, along with Rohit Sharma, with the 2027 World Cup in mind.

"Not as far as I know. I think they have both done their fitness tests or the fitness norms that have been suggested. As far as I know and the selectors know, they have gone through the required norms that have been put in place. I haven't heard anything other than that," Agarkar had said while speaking to reporters.

"That's the format they (Virat and Rohit) are at the moment playing, we picked them as far as the 2027 World Cup is concerned. I don't think we need to talk about it today. Obviously, with the captaincy change, that's generally the thought," he added.

Earlier this week, after India swept the series 2-0 against the West Indies, head coach Gautam Gambhir weighed in on the future of Rohit and Virat. Gambhir emphasised the importance of staying in the present and remained hopeful that the veteran duo would thrive in Australia's challenging conditions.

"The 50-over World Cup is still what, two and a half years away. And I think it is very important to stay in present. That is something which is very important. Obviously, there are quality players; they're coming back. Their experience is going to be a handful in Australia as well. Hopefully, those two guys will have a successful tour," Gambhir told reporters in the post-match press conference.

