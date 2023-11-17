"You guys are the best": Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather lauds Team India ahead of World Cup final

New Delhi [India], November 17 : Former Boxing World Champion Floyd Mayweather lauded Rohit Sharma-led Team India ahead of their clash against five-time champions Australia in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Unbeaten in the tournament, team India will seek to create history at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday and lift the World Cup for the second time on home soil.

Mayweather, who remained undefeated throughout his career and won 15 major World Championships, was attending the NBA match and was seen with Vivek Ranadive, the owner of the Sacramento Kings.

Ranadive posted a video with Mayweather on X.

"I want to say to the Indian cricket team, congratulations. You guys are the best for making it to the World Cup finals," the former champion said in the video.

Hosts India have won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup twice - in 1983 in the UK and in 2011 on home soil.

India sailed through the group stage, finishing on top with 18 points having won all nine of their matches. Unbeaten in the tournament, India reached the final with a stellar semi-final victory against New Zealand. The match had interesting moments as the Kiwis gave it all to chase India's huge score but India's pacer Mohammed Shami struck at crucial moments to ensure the team's victory.

India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the match played in Mumbai on Wednesday.

