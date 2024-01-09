"You have bowled your way into hearts of cricket fans": Sachin lauds Shami following Arjuna Award honour

New Delhi [India], January 9 : Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday praised star pacer Mohammed Shami and para-archer Sheetal Devi after being honoured with the Arjuna Award in Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Sports and Adventure Awards 2023 at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. The awards included Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards-2023; Dronacharya Awards-2023; Arjuna Awards-2023; Dhyan Chand Awards-2023; Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards-2022; Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar-2023; and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy-2023.

Shami and Sheetal secured the Arjuna Award for their outstanding sporting accomplishments.

The Arjuna Award, India's second-highest sports honour, is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, and a sense of discipline.

Shami ended as the leading wicket-taker in last year's ICC Cricket World Cup in India with 24 scalps and broke several records. He was crucial in helping India reach the finals. He was also part of the team which finished as runners-up in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

On the other hand, Sheetal, a 16-year-old para-archer without upper limbs, secured a gold each in individual and mixed team compound archery and a silver in doubles compound archery at the Asian Para Games last year.

Lauding Shami, Sachin took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that he "bowled his way into the hearts of cricket fans."

"@MdShami11, you've bowled your way into the hearts of cricket fans. The Arjuna Award is a result of your exceptional talent and dedication. Here's to many more victories on the pitch and beyond!," tweeted Shami.

While congratulating Sheetal, Sachin noted that achieving the Arjuna Award for archery, a "sport symbolized by hands wielding a bow and arrow" without using hands, is a "powerful testament to human spirit and determination" which "redefines the boundaries of possibility".

He also congratulated everyone who secured the honours in the National Sports and Adventure Awards this year.

"Defying odds, a para-athlete winning the Arjuna Award for archery, a sport symbolized by hands wielding a bow and arrow, is not just an achievement but a powerful testament to human spirit and determination. This remarkable triumph, achieved without the use of hands, redefines the boundaries of possibility and serves as an inspiration to us all. Congratulations to this extraordinary athlete, and to all the other awardees who have shown exceptional dedication and prowess in their respective fields. Together, you all embody the true essence of resilience and excellence. Congratulations to all the winners of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy and Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games," tweeted Sachin.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah also lauded Shami for being honoured with the Arjuna Award.

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia's pace sensation @MdShami11 on receiving the esteemed Arjuna Award from the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at the National Sports Awards. A well-deserved honour for his outstanding contributions to Indian cricket. @BCCI," tweeted Shah.

India's star badminton men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award during the ceremony on Tuesday.

Khel Ratna is the country's highest sporting honour given annually by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Arjuna Award: Mohammed Shami (cricket), Ajay Reddy (blind cricket) Ojas Pravin Deotale (archery), Aditi Gopichand Swami (archery), Sheetal Devi (para archery), Parul Chaudhary and Murali Sreeshankar (athletics), Mohd Hussamuddin (boxing), R Vaishali (chess), Divyakriti Singh and Anush Agarwalla (equestrian), Diksha Dagar (golf), Krishan Bahadur Pathak (hockey), Sushila Chanu (hockey), Pinky (lawn ball), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (shooting), Antim Panghal (wrestling), Ayhika Mukherjee (table tennis), Esha Singh (shooting), Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (squash), Sunil Kumar (wrestling), Naorem Roshibina Devi (wushu), Prachi Yadav (para canoeing), Pawan Kumar (kabaddi), Ritu Negi (kabaddi), Nasreen (kho kho).

Dronacharya Award regular category: Ganesh Prabhakaran (mallakhamb), Mahavir Saini (para athletics), Lalit Kumar (wrestling), RB Ramesh (chess), Shivendra Singh (hockey)

Dronacharya Award lifetime category: Jaskirat Singh Grewal (golf), Bhaskaran E (kabaddi), Jayanta Kumar Pushilal (table tennis)

'Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games' is given to coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis and for enabling sportspersons to excel in International events.

Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement: Kavitha Selvaraj (kabaddi): Manjusha Kanwar (badminton): Vineet Kumar Sharma (hockey)

'Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games' is given to honour sportspersons who have contributed to sports through their performance and who continue to contribute to the promotion of sports events after their retirement.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2023: Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (Winner), Lovely Professional University, Punjab (1st runner-up), Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (2nd runner-up)

The overall top-performing university in inter-university tournaments is given the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy.

