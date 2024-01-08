New Delhi [India], January 8 : Ahead of India A's upcoming two-day warm-up fixture against England Lions, bowler Navdeep Saini said he is focussing on domestic cricket and the pacer is also excited about Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

In the IPL 2024, the 31-year-old will be playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR), led by India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. In the 2023 edition, he played only two matches for the franchise where he snapped three wickets and bowled only six overs.

Ahead of the England Lions' fixture, Navdeep opined that there is time for IPL so currently he is focussing more on domestic cricket and India A matches.

"There is time in IPL, currently the domestic season is going on and after that we have India A tour so I am focussing more on that. You have to prepare for the oppurtunity whenever it comes," Navdeep told ANI.

He talked about the IPL 2024 plans and also about other Indian bowlers' performances in the recently concluded two-match Test series between India and South Africa.

"You have to keep focus and you have to come up with different plans every time as IPL is a big tournament and in that you cannot bring the same thing again and again. There is time in IPL so I am preparing for it," the seamer said.

"The bowlers have done well in South Africa and they have done the same thing that they have been doing for the last few years and backed their skills and the result of their hard work is in front of everyone," the bowler added.

Navdeep praised the young speedsters Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar who were part of the Indian squad for the T20I series against South Africa.

"Mukesh Kumar and Arsdeep Singh have done well in the past and they have performed well in recent series as well. They are good bowlers and I don't want to teach them," the Delhi-born player concluded.

Earlier on Saturday, the Men's Selection Committee named a 13-member India A squad for a two-day warm-up fixture and the first multi-day match against England Lions. India A will play a total of 3 multi-day matches in the tour.

India A Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Manav Suthar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Akash Deep.

