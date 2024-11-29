Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 : Following India's impressive victory in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the team is now preparing for the second Test, which will be a Pink Ball Day-Night match in Adelaide. Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara recently shared his thoughts with Star Sports, discussing the upcoming challenges and the dynamics of a pink-ball Test.

Pujara emphasized the need for adjustments when playing with the pink ball.

He explained, "In Pink Ball, you need a little more reaction time. You have to speed up your footwork. The ball skids and comes quickly. So, there is a little less time than Red Ball. You will have to make some adjustments there," as quoted by Star Sports.

Highlighting the competitive nature of the upcoming match, Pujara noted Australia's strong record with the pink ball.

"This match will be even because Australia's record with the Pink Ball is very good. They have not lost a single match so far. I have a feeling that they will try to come back in the series," he said.

Despite Australia's formidable record, Pujara remains confident in India's performance.

Reflecting on the first Test, he remarked, "But the way the first Test match went, we performed very well. So, I think this will be an even contest and a very interesting Test match."

As both teams prepare for this crucial encounter, cricket fans can expect an intense and closely fought battle under the lights in Adelaide.

The second Test, scheduled from December 6 to 10 at the Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under lights. The third Test will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18.

The iconic Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will run from December 26 to 30, marking the penultimate match of the series.

The fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, set for January 3 to 7, will bring the series to an exciting conclusion.

