"You need Sher ka Jigar not Strike Rate": Mohammad Kaif hails Virat Kohli after RCB triumph

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Former India all-rounder Mohammad Kaif heaped praise on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's stalwart batter Virat Kohli and weighed down the recent criticism on his strike rate after his blitz along with Will Jacks left Gujarat Titans dazed at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Virat Kohli completed 500 runs for the seventh consecutive time as RCB emerged victorious with a 9-wicket win.

Kohli stood out with his quick-fired 70* played a significant role in RCB's triumph and brushed off the recent debate around his strike rate.

Kaif praised the experienced star and pinpointed the importance of Kohli by recalling the six that he struck in Haris Rauf's over during India's clash against Pakistan in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup.

"Virat Kohli once again shows T20 cricket isn't just about strike rate. To hit Haris Rauf for 6 at World T20 at a packed MCG and finish the game you need Sher ka Jigar not Strike Rate (SR). Kohli is in same mode in this IPL," Kaif wrote on X.

During the game, the 'chase master' Virat Kohli achieved a landmark feat during RCB's clash against GT.

In his unbeaten knock of 70 runs from 44 balls, struck at a massive strike rate of 159.09, Kohli completed 24 half-centuries while chasing a target, he now stands second in the list. Dhawan holds the third place with 23 fifty-plus scores. Meanwhile, David Warner stands in the top spot with 35 half-centuries while chasing a target.

The fiery 133-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Will Jacks also etched the record books. It was the highest partnership scored against Gujarat Titans in the history of the IPL. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag's 130-run partnership holds second place on the highest partnership scored against the Gujarat-based partnership.

Kohli also equalled David Warner's record of most 500-plus runs in IPL seasons. Both Kohli and Warner have crossed the 500-run mark seven times in an IPL season.

Coming to the match, after putting GT to bat, Sai Sudharsan (86*) and Shahrukh Khan's (58) blitz powered the hosts to a competitive total of 200/3.

In reply, after skipper Faf du Plessis's dismissal, Kohli and Jacks rattled GT's bowling unit with their 166*-run stand to clinch a 9-wicket win for RCB.

