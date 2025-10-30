Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Former Indian captain and head coach Rahul Dravid spoke on India's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia and how the team eventually moved on and captured the ICC T20 World Cup title next year, which was a "special" one for the team.

Dravid was speaking on the 'Breakfast with Champions' with famous presenter Gaurav Kapur.

Speaking on the show, Dravid reflected on Travis Head's counter-attack knock of 137 runs in response to India restricting Aussies to 47/3 while defending 241 runs, saying that he had luck on his side, as he survived despite being beaten by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah numerous times during the powerplay. A few months later, he was dismissed by Vaibhav Arora for a golden duck in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"You need those moments of luck a little bit in life. You just need those things, you know, Travis Head was beaten by Shami and Bumrah a lot that day, and he went on to play a phenomenal innings. And then, six months later, he is playing a final of the IPL, and on the first ball, he edges Vaibhav Arora in the final, SRH versus KKR. And that is the game, right? You think you are in control of a lot of things, but there are certain things you have got to sometimes just accept them and move on," he said.

Dravid fully understood what the younger crop of players was going through after the loss in the finals after a dominant 10-match win streak, saying that he went through such emotions when India lost to Australia in the 2003 World Cup finals, and it hurts a lot when something comes really close and players miss out on it.

"A lot of these players are also quite mature, they kind of learn that they need to move on from things. I think you spend really meaningful moments with people right? With people families, with players, and you share disappointments, and you share low points as well, and then you cut to the you know to the T20 World Cup, where you get to celebrate with a similar bunch of people, and some of them are the same guys and some of their families as well," he continued.

"You get to experience something very very different. So winning the T20 World Cup was special, you know. I think, especially for the team and support staff, you could see that weight lifted off them, and somebody mentioned to me. One of the players mentioned to me that 'Rahul bhai, after winning this one, I think we are going to win a lot more in the next few years'. So, you know, the weight had somehow come off the shoulders of some of these players," he concluded.

