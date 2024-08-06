"You need to be a match-winner": Pragyan Ojha reveals advice from Rohit Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 : Former spinner Pragyan Ojha recalled the biggest advice he received from the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

From 2008-13, Ojha played 24 Tests and 18 ODIs for India, picking up 113 and 21 wickets respectively. He also took 10 wickets in six T20Is for India. In this time span, he also got to play with Rohit on many occasions. He also played age-group cricket with the opening batter.

India will be playing the third and final ODI of the series against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday. India trails by 1-0 in what has been an underwhelming series for them, with the first ODI ending in a tie and the second ending in a 32-run loss. In both the games, India fumbled fine starts with the bat while chasing and faced middle-order collapse.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network ahead of the game, Ojha said that the best advice Rohit gave him during their U19 cricket days was to stand out as a match-winner.

"The best advice I received was from Rohit Sharma when we were playing U19 cricket. He said, 'Everyone wants to play for the country because we have come at the U19 level. But if you want to play for India for a long time, then you need to be a match-winner," said Ojha.

On the toughest player he bowled to in his entire career, Ojha said that bowling to West Indies icon Chris Gayle, especially in the shortest format was difficult but he liked that challenge.

"Chris Gayle, especially in the T20 format. Because of the way in which he bats against left-arm spin and leg-spin, it was difficult. I used to relish the challenge of bowling to him and used to increase my intensity. However, off the field you know Chris Gayle is a funny person and always keeps the atmosphere light," he said.

The Indian team is currently engaged in a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The Lions are 1-0 ahead following their triumph in the second match. SL won the toss and elected to bat first. Knocks from Avishka Fernando (40), Kamindu Mendis (40) and Dunith Wellalage (39) played a crucial role in taking SL to 240/9 in their 50 overs.

Washington Sundar (3/30), and Kuldeep Yadav (2/33) were the top bowlers for India. Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel also got a wicket.

During the run chase, skipper Rohit (66) and Shubman Gill (35), started off well with a 97-run partnership, but a game-changer spell from Jeffrey Vandersay (6/33) reduced India to 147/6. Axar Patel (44) tried to fight it out for India, but they were bundled out for 208 runs in 42.2 overs.

Skipper Charith Asalanka (3/20) also delivered a fine performance with the ball.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor