"You should respect your players": Shan Masood slams journalist in aftermath of Pakistan's loss against WI

Multan [Pakistan], January 27 : Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood launched a tirade and slammed a journalist, who questioned the freedom he has in decision-making and his future with the team.

Pakistan stepped into the Multan Stadium with a 1-0 advantage in the two-match series against the West Indies. However, the hosts failed to secure a successive series win on home turf after the Caribbean side left them speechless with an emphatic 120-run victory.

With another defeat in their kitty, Pakistan ended the ongoing World Test Championship final at the bottom of the standings, with nine defeats in 14 matches.

The series ended level at 1-1, leaving Masood and the entire Pakistan team in the line of fire of criticism. During the post-match press conference, Massod was confronted by a journalist, and the question stirred him up.

The journalist questioned him about Masood's lack of freedom and autonomy in decision-making. Along with this, he went on to ask if Masood would decide his fate or wait for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to make a decision.

Masood was left agitated by the question and replied, "The way you asked about the previous tours, I can't answer that. If you want to talk about facts, you can talk about it. Your facts are completely inaccurate. Even in the England series, we had all the information and preparations. We felt that was the best playing XI according to the conditions."

"I respect your opinion, but you should respect your players. PCB is the decision maker. Whatever the decision the PCB has taken, all the players have accepted it. We are your people. Nobody will tolerate such disrespect. All our efforts have been to push for results for Pakistan. If we hadn't made a mistake on the opening day, the result would have been on our side. You should complete your research and then criticise," he concluded.

After the conclusion of the West Indies series, Pakistan won't return to Test action for a couple of months. It is yet to be seen if the 35-year-old will return to captain Pakistan in the next World Test Championship cycle.

