"You stayed calm and focused": Ishan Kishan on Hardik Pandya's performance

New Delhi [India], July 6 : India cricketer Ishan Kishan hailed all-rounder Hardik Pandya for his "calm and focused" approach in the last six months even as he battled a sluggish form.

The India all-rounder was out of the ODI World Cup 2023 after he suffered an injury. Even in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the 30-year-old failed to take the Mumbai Indians (MI) to the knockout stage of the tournament. However, Hardik proved his worth in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

With the bat, Hardik scored 144 runs at a strike rate of 151.57 after taking part in 8 matches and 6 innings. Meanwhile, he displayed a stupendous performance with the ball as well. He picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.64 after playing 8 matches in the tournament.

Hardik helped Team India win their second T20 World Cup trophy after beating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados.

Kishan took to his Instagram account and said that Hardik has faced many things in the last few months. He added that the all-rounder got the result for his hard-work.

"You faced so many things these past few months yet you stayed calm and focused. And today bhaiya you got the result of your hard-work, honesty and sincerity. There's so much more i feel and want to say but words will fall short. You are a champion and you are rare," Kishan wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9CxBzdSXHv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Kishan also shared a video on social media of him meeting Hardik Pandya after his T20 World Cup triumph. The India wicketkeeper-batter hugged the all-rounder after meeting him.

Recapping the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 between India and South Africa, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel's attacking partnership took the Men in Blue closer to their dream by propelling them to a competitive total of 176/7. Despite a nervy defence, India managed to hold on and clinch a 7-run win to lift their second T20 World Cup title.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor