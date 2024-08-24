"You will spread the same joy": Gautam Gambhir on Shikhar Dhawan's retirement

New Delhi [India], August 24 : India head coach Gautam Gambhir congratulated Shikhar Dhawan for the remarkable career that he enjoyed over 14 years.

On Saturday, the fans of Indian cricket were left tongue-tied after Dhawan announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on his social media platform.

Gambhir expressed that Dhawan will continue to spread joy as he embarks on a new journey in his career.

"Congratulations Shikhi on a fantastic career! I know you will spread the same joy through everything you take up in the future," Gambhir wrote on Instagram.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina shared a heartwarming message for Dhawan, who enjoyed a career filled with countless milestones.

"Congratulations @shikhardofficial, on a remarkable career filled with countless milestones! It was an absolute pleasure sharing the dressing room with you, brother. Wishing you all the best for your future endeavours. Onwards and upwards!" Raina wrote on Instagram.

In 167 ODI appearances, the southpaw produced swashbuckling performances and racked up 6,793 runs at an average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties.

In the longest format of cricket, where he stitched up memorable partnerships with Murali Vijay, Dhawan garnered 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6. His Test career was laced with seven tons and five half-centuries.

In the T20I format, Dhawan made 68 appearances and scored 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties.

In the domestic circuit, Dhawan played 122 First-Class cricket matches and handsomely scored 8,499 runs at an average of 44.26, including 25 centuries and 29 fifties.

In List A, Dhawan played 302 matches and scored a whopping 12,074 runs at an average of 43.90. His remarkable statistics are further glistened by 30 centuries and 67 half-centuries.

