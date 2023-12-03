Young England all-rounder keen to seal spot in T20 World Cup squad

New Delhi [India], December 3 : England all-rounder Will Jacks stated his intention to make the cut for the T20 World Cup 2024 squad after he got snubbed from the central contract list of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Jacks career has just taken flight and he has already featured in all three formats for the Three Lions.

In England's ODI series against West Indies which will begin today in North Sound, Jacks has been assigned the role of an opener.

Ahead of the game, Jacks stated his intention to seal his place in the T20 World Cup squad and said according to the ICC, "It's always important that you are given the confidence that you are going to be in the team no matter what. Even if I fail on Sunday, it won't matter, I'll have another chance to go and have a crack at it in the last two games."

"I love playing for England but if I'm not selected then I'm very happy playing T20 cricket - there's a World Cup coming up in June and that's a priority for me right now. Making the World Cup squad is a massive goal of mine and playing T20 cricket in South Africa against some of the best players will be vital for that," Jacks added.

In October, Jacks was not offered the contract on the list released by ECB, and the news was disappointing for him. He also missed out on the squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 despite playing all formats over the last year.

After the snub, Jack revealed that he looking at prospects available to him, which included playing in global franchise leagues.

"It is what it is and I just want to move on. You never know, it could work in my favour. It means I'm free to plan my winter and my life, but I'll be using this tour, and hopefully, the rest of the year, to prove my case to hopefully get one for next year," Jacks said.

"The India Test matches have been in the back of everyone's minds, such a massive series, and there's all the talk about spin and the need for all-rounders and having a deep squad. So instead of me thinking that I was going to be picked, I'm now thinking, OK, if they wanted to pick me then realistically I would have been given a contract," Jacks added.

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Phil Salt, Matthew Potts and John Turner.

England T20I Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Matthew Potts, Reece Topley, John Turner and Chris Woakes.

