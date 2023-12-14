Youngster Fatima Sana replaces Nida Dar as skipper of Pakistan for 2nd game against New Zealand

New Delhi [India], December 14 : Pakistan skipper Nida Dar has been ruled out of the second match against New Zealand.

In her absence, speedster Fatima Sana will lead the side against the White Ferns. The second ODI will be played on Friday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The 22-year-old will become the 10th captain to lead the Pakistan women's team in ODIs. The pacer returned from a recent injury after missing out on the series against Bangladesh.

"It is an honor to lead the Pakistan women's side in ODIs, although the circumstances are unfortunate with Nida Dar's injury. She has been an inspiration, and I wish her a speedy recovery," Fatima said.

"We had a historic T20I series win against New Zealand, and I know the players are eager to perform well in the ODI series too. Although we didn't have a good outing in the first ODI, we are all geared up to excel in tomorrow's game," Fatima added.

Fatima will look to tap into the captaincy experience that she gained while leading the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, which was held in Hong Kong. She has also captained in domestic cricket.

Ndia is not the only player who will miss out on the clash due to injury. Right-arm pacer Diana Baig was ruled out of the remainder of the series just a day before the first ODI due to a finger injury and batter Shawaal Zulfiqar missed out after the second T20I.

Pakistan squad for second ODI: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

