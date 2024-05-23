"Youngsters played really good cricket": Tilakratne Dilshan ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

New Delhi [India], May 23 : Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, former Sri Lanka oper Tilakratne Dilshan hailed youngsters selected for the mega event saying that they play really good cricket.

In the T20 WC 2024, Sri Lanka has been placed alongside Bangladesh, South Africa, Nepal and the Netherlands. Sri Lanka will start their voyage in the ICC event against the Proteas on June 3.

The former right-hand batter asserted there would be a lot of turn on the West Indies tracks so the team playing in the Caribbean will be thinking of going with more spinners in the line-up.

"West Indies tracks is going to be a turn. You know, everyone knows after Super 8, all the matches are played in West Indies. That's why all the teams try to act with more spinners. Even Sri Lankan spinners. Need a spinner. Some teams have to play three spinners because of West Indies track start turning. That's why I mentioned earlier also," Dilshan told ANI.

The 47-year-old further stated that the space of players like Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara is very difficult to fill up.

"I think everyone is, myself, Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, all retired at the same time, then that space is very difficult to fill up. And after that. We played our Sri Lanka cricket. The youngsters played really good cricket. Hopefully, they can carry the form to this World Cup," former Sri Lankan international added.

The tournament will start from June 1 onwards and the first match will be played between the United States and Canada.

Squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Charith Asalanka (VC), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Travelling Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage.

