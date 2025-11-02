Wellington [New Zealand], November 2 : New Zealand opener Devon Conway congratulated batting legend and compatriot Kane Williamson on the conclusion of a successful T20I career, saying that his "calmness, class and leadership" inspired everyone.

Williamson, a one-time T20 World Cup finalist and one of the pillars of an explosive Kiwi line-up in T20Is for the past 14 years, put down the curtains on his T20I career just months before the ICC T20 World Cup to be hosted next year in India and Sri Lanka, finishing as tthe team's second-highest run-getter in the format.

Taking to X, Conway posted, "What a privilege it's been sharing the crease with you, @kane_s_w! Your calmness, class, and leadership have inspired us all. Congratulations on an incredible T20I career, mate. it's been an honour to bat alongside you."

https://x.com/D_Conway88/status/1984872649986543943

Williamson, who made his T20I debut in 2011, captained the BLACKCAPS on 75 occasions - leading them to two ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals (2016 & 2022) and a final (2021). In 93 matches and 90 innings, he scored 2,575 runs at an average of 33.44, with a strike rate of 123.08 and 18 fifties, including a best score of 95.

Williamson said the timing felt right to step back from the shortest format.

"It is something that I have loved being a part of for a long period of time, and I am so grateful for the memories and experiences. It is the right time for myself and the team. It gives the team clarity for the series moving forward and ahead of their next major focus, which is the T20 World Cup," he said, as quoted by the New Zealand Cricket press release.

"There is so much T20 talent there, and the next period will be important to get cricket into these guys and get them ready for the World Cup. Mitch (Mitchell Santner) is a brilliant captain and leader - he has really come into his own with this team. It's now their time to push the Blackcaps forward in this format, and I will be supporting from afar," the player added.

The Kiwis' all-time leading run-scorer said he was open-minded about his ODI and Test future, with his immediate focus on preparing for the three-Test series against the West Indies, which starts in Christchurch on December 2.

"I have got such deep care for this team. The Blackcaps is a special place and one you want to give yourself to and get the most out of yourself for. It is a journey and a pursuit, and that's what I love about the international game and this environment. I will continue to keep the lines of communication open with Rob and NZC, who have given me a huge amount of support throughout," the right-hand batter said.

The batter will continue to play T20 franchise cricket.

