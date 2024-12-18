Your incredible career inspired millions beyond the boundaries: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin congratulates R Ashwin for stellar career

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 18 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday praised Ravichandran Ashwin following his retirement from international cricket, stating that the talismanic spinner has inspired millions beyond boundaries with his remarkable career.

Ashwin surprised many when he walked out with India captain Rohit Sharma to announce his international retirement. The hints were there for fans to notice, particularly when a camera captured Ashwin sharing an emotional moment with Virat Kohli on the final day of the Test.

Ashwin, visibly emotional, was embraced by Kohli in a heartfelt gesture that hinted a significant announcement was imminent once the Test concluded.

Since news of Ashwin's retirement broke, wishes have been pouring in, celebrating his illustrious career and accomplishments.

In a letter, MK Stalin expressed his admiration for Ashwin, highlighting the spinner's contributions to cricket and wishing him success in his future endeavours.

"Thank you, Ashwin. Your incredible career has given cricket fans countless moments to cherish and inspired millions beyond boundaries to dream big. Wishing you immense success in your new spell, delivering brilliance in every endeavour," Stalin said in a statement.

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies, and red-ball cricket soon became his forte. He played 106 Tests, taking an impressive 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and scoring 3,503 runs.

In Tests against Australia, Ashwin played 23 matches, claiming 115 wickets at an economy rate of 2.71.

The 38-year-old also holds the record for the most wickets taken in a single Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, with 29 scalps in the 2020-21 edition of the prestigious competition.

Ashwin's achievements in Test cricket are unparalleled, with numerous records that remain difficult to break. He holds the distinction of being the fastest Indian to claim 350 Test wickets and is India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 537 dismissals at an economy rate of 2.83.

