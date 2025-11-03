"Your success will inspire millions": PM Modi congratulates Team India on winning Women's World Cup title

New Delhi [India], November 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on winning their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup, saying the entire nation is proud of their achievement and that their success will inspire millions of young people across the country.

Speaking at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025, PM Modi said, "This event is related to science. But first, I will talk about India's spectacular victory in cricket. All of India is overjoyed with the success of its cricket team. This is India's first Women's World Cup. I congratulate our women's cricket team. We are proud of you. Your success will inspire millions of young people across the country."

Earlier, PM Modi hailed the Indian team for their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title win, saying that the performance in the final was marked by "great skill and confidence" and will motivate "future champions" to take up sports.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports. #WomensWorldCup2025."

President Droupadi Murmu also lauded Team India for winning their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title 2025, saying they have created history by winning it for the first time, and this watershed moment will take women's cricket to even higher performances.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "My heartiest congratulations to each and every member of the Indian women's cricket team on winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025! They have created history by winning it for the first time. They have been playing well, and today they got the result befitting their talent and performance. This watershed moment will take women's cricket to even higher performances. I admire the way the girls have done India proud."

Coming to the match, India's years' dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally came to an end after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Sharma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

