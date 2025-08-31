New Delhi [India], August 31 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter of appreciation to Cheteshwar Pujara after the former India batter announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, calling him a reminder of the "beauty" of Test cricket.

The former India batter on Sunday shared the letter through a post on X, saying, "I was honoured to receive a letter of appreciation on my retirement from our Honourable Prime Minister. The warm sentiments expressed are much appreciated. While I venture into my second innings, I cherish every memory on the field and all the love and appreciation I have received. Thank you, Sir."

In his message, PM Modi praised Pujara's temperament and his contribution to Indian cricket. "Dear Cheteshwar, I learnt about your decision to retire from all forms of cricket. Following the announcement, there has been an outpouring of appreciation from the fans and the cricketing fraternity about your remarkable achievements. I convey my heartiest congratulations and warmest greetings on a spectacular cricketing career. In an age dominated by shorter formats of cricket, you were a reminder of the beauty of the longer format of the game," PM wrote.

He highlighted Pujara's role in India's historic wins in Australia. "Your unflappable temperament and ability to bat long hours with great concentration made you the fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up. Your outstanding cricketing career is dotted with moments of remarkable skill and resolve, especially in challenging conditions overseas. For example, fans will always remember instances like the Tests in Australia, when you laid the foundation for India's historic first-ever series win on Australian soil," PM said.

"Standing tall against one of the most potent bowling attacks, you showed what it meant to shoulder responsibility for the team. There have been many series victories, centuries, double centuries and accolades in your career. But no numbers can capture the sense of calm that your presence gave to fans and teammates, that the team's fate was in safe hands. This is truly your abiding legacy that goes beyond mere numbers," he added.

The Prime Minister also praised Pujara's passion for domestic cricket. "Your passion for the game was also reflected in the fact that even while being an international cricketer, you made it a point to play first-class cricket, whether it was for Saurashtra or abroad. Your long association with Saurashtra cricket and your contribution to putting Rajkot on the cricketing map will remain a source of immense pride for every youngster in the region," PM Modi said.

"I am sure that your father, a cricketer himself as well as your mentor, is proud of you. Puja and Aditi must be delighted to be able to spend more time with you. They have all made great sacrifices to support you along the way. Beyond the field, your in-depth analysis as a commentator continues to add great value to cricket enthusiasts, who look forward to hearing your insights. I am confident that you will keep yourself associated with the game and inspire budding cricketers. Best wishes for your journey ahead," PM concluded.

Pujara announced his retirement last Sunday, August 24, ending a 13-year international career.

He made his Test debut against Australia in Bengaluru on October 9, 2010, and went on to play 103 Tests, scoring 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries, with a highest score of 206 not out. He also played five ODIs, making 51 runs.

Pujara is most remembered for his role in India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumphs in Australia in 2018 and 2020. In the 2018 series, he scored 521 runs in four Tests at an average of 74.42, with three centuries and a highest score of 193. In the 2020-21 series, he made 271 runs from four matches at an average of 33.87, with three fifties and a top score of 77.

Apart from his international career, Pujara was a giant in domestic cricket, scoring 21,301 runs in 278 first-class matches, including 66 hundreds and 81 half-centuries.

