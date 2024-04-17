"You're always with me, my boy..": Shikhar Dhawan's posts heartwarming picture for son

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 17 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper and India opener Shikhar Dhawan took to social media and posted a heartwarming picture for his son.

Dhawan-led PBKS will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday. Both teams are having a tough time in this IPL so far, having won two and lost four games each. They have just four points and are in eighth and seventh spots, respectively. Both sides lost their previous matches to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), respectively.

Dhawan took to Instagram and posted a picture of him wearing a jersey, numbered one and named after his son, Zorawar.

"You're Always with Me, My Boy," Dhawan's post caption said.

Dhawan and his former wife Ayesha Mukherjee parted ways after a failed marriage in October last year as they ended their marriage back in September 2021. During the separation, the family court of Delhi granted divorce and said the petitioner (Shikhar Dhawan) was entitled to a decree of divorce on the grounds of cruelty.

In five matches of IPL 2024 so far, Dhawan has scored 152 runs at an average of 30.40, with a strike rate of 125.61. He also scored a half-century, with the best score of 80. He had missed the previous game against RR due to an injury.

Following the defeat against RR, the Cricket Director of Punjab Kings (PBKS) Sanjay Bangar on April 14 provided an update on Shikhar Dhawan's shoulder injury saying that he could be ruled out of the tournament for at least seven to ten days due to shoulder injury.

"He's having a shoulder injury, so he is likely to be out for at least a couple of days, I would say. Having an experienced opener, somebody like Shikhar, who has experience of playing on such wickets, becomes extremely crucial [for the team]. We have to wait and see how he responds to the treatment. At the moment, it seems that he could be out of action for at least seven-ten days," Bangar stated in the post-match press conference.

Dhawan is the second-highest run-getter in the history of the cash-rich league. The left-hand batter has scored 6768 runs in 222 matches at an average of 35.07 and at a strike rate of 127.12 with the highest score of 106*, with two centuries and 51 fifties.

