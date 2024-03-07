"You're an inspiration to all": Sachin Tendulkar hails para cricketer Amir Hussain Lone

New Delhi [India], March 7 : 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar hailed the captain of the Jammu and Kashmir para team Amir Hussain Lone and called him an inspiration to all.

Amir lost both his arms in an accident at his father's mill when he was eight years old. He didn't give up and has been playing cricket professionally since 2013 after a teacher discovered his cricketing talent and introduced him to Para Cricket.

"Defying odds with every delivery, Amir stands out as the "REAL LEG SPINNER"! You're an inspiration to all," Sachin wrote on X.

https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/1765751203554873818?s=20

Sachin and Amir shared the field in the opening match of the Indian Street Premier League 2024 (ISPL).

He was recently in Bengaluru to meet the Gujarat Giants' squad and watch them play at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium. An excited Amir said, "This is the first time I am visiting the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and I am very happy Gujarat Giants invited me. The squad has good players."

The 34-year-old, who idolises Virat Kohli, said he was happy to have met the squad. He said, "Tarannum Pathan is my favourite. It was nice to talk cricket with her."

The visit would remain one of his fondest memories, he said, noting that WPL was a great platform for budding cricketers. Speaking about the support he received, Amir said, "I would like to thank the Adani Group and Dr. Priti Adani. They stood by me at a very tough time in my career, and I am very grateful for their help."

"It was nice to have Amir visit us. His story is a huge source of inspiration. It was quite memorable for the team to interact with him. I am glad the Adani Group is supporting him because such an initiative and intent is encouraging. I wish him the best for the future and hope he continues to lead from the front," said Gujarat Giants' mentor Mithali Raj.

"Amir's story touched all our hearts, and Gujarat Giants is delighted we could have him at WPL. It was an emotional moment for all of us to listen to his story. Amir has all our support and we hope to see him break more glass ceilings," said Sanjay Adesara, CBO, Adani Sportsline.

Gujarat Giants have finished their games in Bengaluru and won their first game by 19 runs in Delhi against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor